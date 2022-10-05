Oktoberfest lunch returns to Cambridge

The community Oktoberfest Lunch at city hall returned to Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

The event at Civic Square is free to the public, with donations to the Cambridge Food Bank being encouraged.

It started with polka music with the Black Forest Band. Traditional food was served including sausages with sauerkraut. The maypole raising took place just before noon.

Oktoberfest President Allan Cayenne said Oktoberfest is a reunion and this one is extra special after a couple of scaled down years due to the pandemic.

“It’s been so great to have the food back. It just makes me so happy to see that feeling of comfort, the feeling of fall, the feeling of that great welcoming joyful feeling,” said Cayenne. “And the food really brings me back. Just hearing the polka music. It just gets stuck in my head but I’m not mad about it. I’m happy to go to bed humming it.”

On Friday, the Oktoberfest party shifts to Kitchener where there will be the official opening ceremony and keg tap.