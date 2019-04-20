Two men have been injured after being hit by a police cruiser in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of King Street North and Hickory Street in Waterloo around 3 a.m. on Saturday for an alternation involving reported gunshots.

The WRPS alerted the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) after the collision, who have since taken over the investigation.

According to the SIU report, two men were in the middle of King Street when they were struck by the cruiser.

A 26-year-old was transported to the intensive care unit at Hamilton General Hospital.

A 22-year-old was taken to a Kitchener hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is urging anyone with information on the investigation to contact them, or upload video evidence through the SIU website.