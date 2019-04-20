Featured
Officer involved in collision responding to gunshots in Waterloo
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 20, 2019 3:45PM EDT
Two men have been injured after being hit by a police cruiser in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of King Street North and Hickory Street in Waterloo around 3 a.m. on Saturday for an alternation involving reported gunshots.
The WRPS alerted the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) after the collision, who have since taken over the investigation.
According to the SIU report, two men were in the middle of King Street when they were struck by the cruiser.
A 26-year-old was transported to the intensive care unit at Hamilton General Hospital.
A 22-year-old was taken to a Kitchener hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The SIU is urging anyone with information on the investigation to contact them, or upload video evidence through the SIU website.
On April 20, 2019, at 3:08 a.m., WRPS responded to King St. N & Hickory St., Waterloo for an altercation involving reported gun shots. An officer was involved in a collision and 2 individuals were injured. The Special Investigations Unit is investigating. The area remains closed. pic.twitter.com/LT9001vv3B— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 20, 2019
Our safe community is concerned about the disturbing late-night incidents this weekend. Thanks @Chief_BLarkin and the @WRPSToday team for thorough efforts, regular communication and continued investigation efforts. Proud of your team, working to identify the root causes.— Dave Jaworsky (@DaveJaworsky) April 20, 2019