Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a male suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Cambridge on Wednesday.

Hellen Schaller, 58, of Cambridge was located in the area of King Street East around 5:30 p.m. suffering from serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital and later pronounced deceased. A post-mortem determined that she died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are now searching for a man who was seen in the area prior to the shooting. He has been described as white with a slim build, a shaved or bald head, and between 20-40 years of age.

He was seen leaving the area in a red Honda car.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.