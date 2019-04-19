Featured
Police release description for suspect in fatal Cambridge shooting
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 2:46PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a male suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Hellen Schaller, 58, of Cambridge was located in the area of King Street East around 5:30 p.m. suffering from serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital and later pronounced deceased. A post-mortem determined that she died from gunshot wounds.
Investigators are now searching for a man who was seen in the area prior to the shooting. He has been described as white with a slim build, a shaved or bald head, and between 20-40 years of age.
He was seen leaving the area in a red Honda car.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.