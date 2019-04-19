

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in Waterloo early Friday morning.

Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of King Street and University Avenue.

They say shots were fired and a 26-year-old man from the Greater Toronto area was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Josh Spurling parked his car in the University Commons plaza around the time of the incident and has been unable to access it.

"I understand it's a crime scene and they don't want to change anything, but it's been frustrating," he said. "[The situation] is freaky. It's not something you expect around here."

There will be an increased police presence in the area while they investigate.

"We do find this type of gun violence concerning," said Cnst. Ashley Dietrich of Waterloo Regional Police. "Investigators are working very diligantly to identify the suspects."

Police believe this was a targeted incident, but are reminding residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activitiy to police.

On scene in area of King Street and University Avenue in Waterloo for report of shots fired. One male taken to hospital with injuries. More information to follow. There will be an increased police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/tumsyC0dzb — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 19, 2019