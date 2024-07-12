KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Oakville man arrested after allegedly meeting with pre-teen multiple times for sex

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    An Oakville man has been arrested after Guelph Police said he repeatedly met with a 12-year-old girl for sex.

    A father called police on July 8 around 4:20 a.m. after he discovered his daughter was missing from her bedroom. The man told police he tracked his daughter’s phone to a motel.

    When officers arrived at the motel, they said they found a 29-year-old man from Oakville in a room with the girl.

    Investigators said the man had met with the girl at least four time previously after they began chatting online in early June.

    The man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference, five counts of invitation to sexual touching and one count of luring a person under the age of 14.

