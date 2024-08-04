Kitchener business robbery under investigation, employee threatened with knife

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an early morning commercial robbery in Kitchener.

At around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a business in the area of Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue for reports of a robbery.

According to police, the suspect threatened an employee with a knife before leaving the business on foot with merchandise.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a white male, with a slim build, average height and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.