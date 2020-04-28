KITCHENER -- Several notable jury trials in Waterloo Region have been postponed as Ontario’s court system adjusts operations in response to the pandemic.

Ager Hasan is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.

His trial was supposed to begin in May, but now he’ll have to wait until June for the court to determine its next steps.

The Crown attorney in the case said at a pretrial hearing last week that it was confirmed that the trial will include a judge and jury.

The courts have said there will be no jury trials until September at the earliest.

In April 2017 Vasilije was found stabbed to death in her apartment, on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.

When police tried to talk to Hasan they learned he had fled to the United States. He was on the run for more than two months before his arrest in San Antonio, TX.

Hasan’s case isn’t the only one being delayed by the pandemic.

Adam De-Gannes has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Bradley Pogue.

Two others have been charged in Pogue's death after he was shot in a Cambridge parking lot in November of 2018.

A bail hearing was held for De-Gannes on Tuesday, but Pogue's mother says she wasn't able to get access to it.

"I am beyond devastated," she said. "I feel extremely out of the loop with what's going on in my son's case.

"I do not feel that I can be Bradley's voice without being in the courtrooms and being there through all proceedings."

A judge will make his decision on the bail application on May 6. For now, De-Gannes is scheduled for a trail by judge alone in January 2021.

Udo Haan, who is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Edra, is also supposed to be tried by a judge and jury.

Haan is also facing charges of arson after an explosion levelled their Sprucedale Crescent Home in August 2018.

There is no date for his trial as of yet.

"I'm kind of disappointed that we can't move forward with it yet, but safety is first," said Al Pinheiro, Edra Hann's brother. "Whenever we can get back and we can get to the trial we are all looking forward to it, and I'm sure the defence side of it as well wants to get it over and done with and move on."

Other jury trials now facing delays could be changed and heard by a judge alone if the parties involved agree to it.

Complicating things further is something called the “Jordan Decision.” This is a legal ruling that says the accused has the right to a timely trial.

In the past, some cases have been thrown out because it took too long for the accused’s trial to start.

The "Jordan Decision" does not take into account exceptional circumstances or events outside the crown's control.