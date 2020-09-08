Advertisement
No Santa Claus Parade in Kitchener-Waterloo this year
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 4:10PM EDT
Santa Claus waves to the crowd during Kitchener's Santa Claus parade on Saturday.
KITCHENER -- Santa won't parade through Kitchener-Waterloo this holiday season.
The Lions Club of Kitchener has confirmed to CTV News Kitchener that this year's K-W Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled.
Typically, the parade brings dozens of floats to Kitchener-Waterloo streets in November, including Santa himself, a grand marshal and representatives from local businesses and events.