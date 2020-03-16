KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has not announced any new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

On Monday morning, the region updated the list of confirmed positive cases on its website to include the ones announced over the weekend.

Four more confirmed cases were announced in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of local cases to eight.

The update to the region's website was made at about 10:30 a.m.

The Ontario government also updated its website to include the latest cases in the province. That list didn't include any cases in Waterloo Region, either.

The respite in new cases comes after four days in a row where new cases were announced. Over the weekend, the region's total doubled.

Two cases were announced on Saturday, with the most recent two confirmed on Sunday.

Here's what we know about the confirmed cases in Waterloo Region so far.

Case 1: A female in her 50s. She had recently travelled to Italy. She is currently self-isolating at home. She was tested at Grand River Hospital.

Case 2: A female in her 60s. She had recently travelled aboard the Celebrity Summit cruise ship. She's currently self-isolating at home. She was tested at Grand River Hospital.

Case 3: A male in his 40s. He had recently travelled to Las Vegas. He was self-isolating at home but has since been hospitalized. He was tested at Grand River Hospital.

Case 4: A female in her 50s. She had recently travelled to France and the United Kingdom. She was self-isolating at home but has since been hospitalized. She was tested at Grand River Hospital.

Case 5: A male in his 40s. He had recently travelled aboard the Celebrity Silhouette cruise ship. He is currently self-isolating at home. He was tested at St. Mary's General Hospital.

Case 6: A male in his 50s. He had close contact with Case 2, who had travelled aboard the Celebrity Summit cruise. He's currently self-isolating at home. He was tested at St. Mary's General Hospital.

Case 7: A male in his 60s. He had close contact with Case 2, who had travelled aboard the Celebrity Summit cruise. He's currently self-isolating at home. He was tested at St. Mary's General Hospital.

Case 8: A male in his 20s. He had close contact with another case. He's currently self-isolating at home. He was tested at St. Mary's General Hospital.