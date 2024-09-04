No injuries reported in Cambridge house fire

Firefighters from five stations were called to put out flames at a Cambridge home on Wednesday.

Waterloo Regional Police said multiple people reported the fire on Pinetree Crescent, in the Preston Heights neighbourhood, around 3:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Police said it was initially believed the fire was caused by a gas leak, so surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no word yet on the extent of damage to the home.

As of 7:30 p.m., Pinetree Crescent remained closed.