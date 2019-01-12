Featured
Nine people fall victim to iTunes-related fraud in the region
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 11:10AM EST
Police say nine Waterloo Region residents have fallen victim to an iTunes-related fraud in the past two months.
They say over $9,000 had been lost by the victims, who believed they were speaking with Apple.
Residents were first emailed about a purchase that had been made on their iTunes account.
After an inquiry they were asked for their pin number to activate a gift card as reimbursement.
Police are reminding residents to ensure they are contacting a legitimate company before they release any information.