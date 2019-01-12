

CTV Kitchener





Police say nine Waterloo Region residents have fallen victim to an iTunes-related fraud in the past two months.

They say over $9,000 had been lost by the victims, who believed they were speaking with Apple.

Residents were first emailed about a purchase that had been made on their iTunes account.

After an inquiry they were asked for their pin number to activate a gift card as reimbursement.

Police are reminding residents to ensure they are contacting a legitimate company before they release any information.