San Jose Sharks centre and Guelph native Logan Couture is coming to Kitchener with his charity casino.

The event supports Get Your Head In The Game, a local concussion awareness and education program.

All-In For Brain Research Charity Casino will be held at Centre In the Square on August 23.

Canadian athletes Mandy Bujold, the Olympic boxer, and Pete Shepherd, the NASCAR star, will be in attendance among many others.

The event features for-fun casino games where no money is involved.

Over 600 people are expected to attend the event.