New Year's fireworks rules in the tri-cities

Those looking to set off fireworks to ring in 2024 are not allowed to do so in the tri-cities.

Kitchener and Cambridge only allow fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada and Diwali. Waterloo allows those three holidays plus Chinese New Year in February. A permit is needed to set off fireworks on any other day.

The City of Kitchener said it mostly comes down to safety.

“People are often purchasing and lighting off fireworks beyond permitted areas so there is a concern for safety,” said Gloria MacNeil, the director of bylaw at the City of Kitchener.

City staff said they’re also often worried about the safety of pets, who are usually scared of the loud noise from fireworks.

CTV News spoke to several local fireworks shops who said they are temporarily closed until Victoria Day. Many said they move to other cities, where fireworks are allowed, for New Year's.

Those who break the rules could face charges, although Kitchener city staff said not many do. The city only had about a handful of fireworks complaints on New Year's Eve in the last few years combined.

Some residents would like to see the rules loosened.

“I think they’re fun so I think they’re fun to do,” said a former Waterloo resident who now lives in Calgary, where fireworkds are permitted on New Year's Eve.

One resident in Kitchener said most people would not be too upset if the heard fireworks on New Year's Eve as it is usually a time to celebrate.

“As long as people don’t set them off in the middle of the night,” he said.

Kitchener staff changed the rules this year so now fireworks are only allowed on the three permitted holidays, before 11 p.m.

