Fireworks restricted to three days per year in the City of Kitchener

Ahead of the May long weekend, Kitchener is drastically cutting down the number of days fireworks can be set off in the city.

On Monday, council reduced the number of days fireworks are permitted to only on the day of Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali.

Previously, fireworks were permitted on the day before, day of and the day after each celebration – meaning the number of days fireworks can be set off has been cut down to three days from nine days.

In addition, fireworks now must be completed by 11 p.m.

The changes come two weeks before Victoria Day.

The move comes after complaints about fireworks increased over the last few years.

In 2018, the city received 58 complaints, while in 2021 the city received 203 complaints, and 170 complaints in 2022.