Family-friendly New Year’s Eve events in Waterloo Region

Looking for New Year’s Eve plans the whole family can enjoy? Check out this list.

Carl Zehr Square, 200 King Street West

6 p.m. to midnight

Free

Welcome 2024 with outdoor skating, live entertainment, plus free party favours and hot chocolate.

Family-friendly ball drop at 9:30 p.m. New Year’s ball drop at midnight.

Hespeler Arena, 640 Ellis Rd.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free

Festivities will include ice skating, a Turbo Max inflatable obstacle course, live entertainment, Lego Fun Zone, games and more

Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free

Enjoy skating, music, crafts and hot cider.

Ayr Community Centre, 7 Church St.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free

This event promises ice skating, music, crafts, chain saw carvers, hot chocolate and more.

Fireworks at 6:45 p.m.

Bingemans, 425 Bingemans Center Drive, Kitchener

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$34.95 per vehicle if purchased in advance

Drive through more than 2 km of mesmerizing light displays then warm up around fire pits beneath a towering LED tree.