Family-friendly New Year’s Eve events in Waterloo Region

Kitchener

    Looking for New Year’s Eve plans the whole family can enjoy? Check out this list.

    BALL DROP AND PARTY IN KITCHENER

    • Carl Zehr Square, 200 King Street West
    • 6 p.m. to midnight
    • Free

    Welcome 2024 with outdoor skating, live entertainment, plus free party favours and hot chocolate.

    Family-friendly ball drop at 9:30 p.m. New Year’s ball drop at midnight.

    FUN ACTIVITIES IN CAMBRIDGE

    • Hespeler Arena, 640 Ellis Rd.
    • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Free

    Festivities will include ice skating, a Turbo Max inflatable obstacle course, live entertainment, Lego Fun Zone, games and more

    SKATING AT WATERLOO PUBLIC SQUARE

    • Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S.
    • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Free

    Enjoy skating, music, crafts and hot cider.

    NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY IN AYR

    • Ayr Community Centre, 7 Church St.
    • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Free

    This event promises ice skating, music, crafts, chain saw carvers, hot chocolate and more.

    Fireworks at 6:45 p.m.

    GIFT OF LIGHTS AND JINGLE BELL ROCK

    • Bingemans, 425 Bingemans Center Drive, Kitchener
    • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • $34.95 per vehicle if purchased in advance

    Drive through more than 2 km of mesmerizing light displays then warm up around fire pits beneath a towering LED tree.

