KITCHENER -- People living in Kitchener's Traynor-Vanier neighbourhood will no longer be taking a risky shortcut to get to some nearby shops.

Residents can now cross the LRT tracks safely thanks to a new pedestrian bridge.

The City of Kitchener opened the crossing on Wednesday to connect Traynor Avenue to the retail strip on Fairway Road.

Ever since work on the LRT tracks began, residents started making shortcuts cutting holes through fences to cross the tracks.

The city approved and started work on the project last October.