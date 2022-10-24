New mayor elected in Waterloo, upset in Cambridge: Waterloo region election results
Polls are now closed across Waterloo region for the Ontario municipal election. This is where you can follow along for live results and updates.
CTV News Kitchener will have results for Waterloo region cities and townships, plus Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.
11 p.m. Natasha Salonen is elected mayor of Wilmot. Sandy Shantz is re-elected mayor of Woolwich.
10:34 p.m. Karen Redman re-elected as head of Waterloo regional council. Six new directly elected regional councillors are elected.
10:31 p.m. CTV Election Team declares Jan Liggett is elected mayor of Cambridge, unseating incumbent Kathryn McGerry.
9:40 p.m. The City of Stratford declares Martin Ritsma the city's new mayor after a narrow three-way race.
9:21 p.m. Kevin Davis wins a second term as mayor of Brantford by just 208 votes narrowly defeating three-term city councillor Dave Wrobel.
9:04 p.m. CTV Election Team declares Dorothy McCabe elected as mayor of Waterloo. With 33 out of 52 polls reporting, McCabe had 6,605 votes, or 47 per cent of the vote.The next closest candidate, Shannon Weber, had 38 per cent.
8:57 p.m. Cam Guthrie is re-elected as mayor of Guelph, CTV Election Team declares. With 20 out of 68 polls reporting, Guthrie had 8,121 votes. The next closest candidate, Danny Drew had 1,259.
8:54 p.m. CTV Election Team declares Berry Vrbanovic elected as mayor of Kitchener. With 33 out of 87 polls reporting, Vrbanovic had 12,186 votes, or 81 per cent of the vote.
