Cam Guthrie cruises to third straight term as Guelph mayor, five new councillors elected

Voters have decided incumbent Cam Guthrie will represent the City of Guelph for a third term as mayor.

The CTV Election Team declared Guthrie the winner at 8:57 p.m. With 20 out of 68 polls reporting, Guthrie had 8,121 votes. The next closest candidate, Danny Drew had 1,259.

Guthrie was first elected mayor in 2014, and re-elected to the position in 2018. Prior to his mayoral debut, he served as a councillor for the city from 2010 to 2014.

In the 2018 municipal election, Guthrie faced off against opponent Aggie Mlynarz, receiving 22,203 votes, or 65.8 per cent of all votes.

In his first mayoral run in 2014, Guthrie upset incumbent Karen Farbridge to secure his first mayoral election win in the City of Guelph.

Guthrie received 19,672 votes, while Farbridge received 14,174 votes.

GUELPH COUNCIL

There will be a few new faces around the table when Guelph city council meets for the next time.

Five new councillors were elected Monday night, including one upset in Ward 5, as councillor Mark MacKinnon was defeated.

In Ward 1, Erin Canton has been elected with 1,418 votes, or 18.58 per cent, replacing former councillor Bob Bell who did not run this election.

Dan Gibson has been re-elected with 1,375 votes, or 31.11 per cent of the vote.

In Ward 2, Carly Klassen has been elected with 3,105 votes, or 27.2 per cent of the vote. Klassen replaces James Gordon who did not run in the election.

Rodrigo Goller will be returning to represent Ward 2, having secured 3,498 votes, or 30.7 per cent of the vote.

Michele Richardson will be a new representative of Ward 3, having received 1,362 votes, or 16.6 per cent. Richardson narrowly defeated Kevin Bowman who received 1,297 votes, or 15.8 per cent.

Richardson replaces June Hofland who did not seek re-election.

Phil Allt will be returning to the chamber to represent the residents Ward 3 for another term. Allt received 3,228 votes, or 39.2 per cent of the votes.

Linda Busuttil will be a new face representing Ward 4 after receiving 1,685 votes, or 23 per cent. Busuttil served several terms as a school board trustee, including a stint as the chair of the Upper Grand District School Board.

Councillor Christine Billings will be returning to city hall, having received 2,202 votes, or 30 per cent of the votes.

Both Ward 5 incumbent candidates have been re-elected.

Leanne Caron received 2,870 votes, or 35 per cent of the vote while Cathy Downer received 2,809 votes, or 34.3 per cent of the vote.

Ward 6 was the only race which saw an upset and an incumbent councillor voted out of their position.

Ken Yee Chew received 2,624 votes, or 28.4 per cent, unseating MacKinnon who received 2,624 votes, or 28.4 per cent of the vote.

Dominique O’Rourke was re-elected with 3,330 votes, or 36 per cent of the vote.