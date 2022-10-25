Voters elect six new faces to WRDSB trustee positions

The voters have selected several new people to represent them as trustees for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

With the polls closed and the ballots counted, the results show there will be six new faces and five trustees returning.

Those returning are Scott Piatkowski and Kathleen Woodcock in Waterloo/Wilmot, Cindy Watson in Cambridge/North Dumfries and Mike Ramsay and Joanne Weston in Kitchener.

The new faces are as follows: