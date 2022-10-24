Karen Redman re-elected as head of Waterloo regional council

Incumbent Karen Redman has secured a second term as Chair of Waterloo regional council.

With all the polls closed, The CTV Election Team reported Redman recieved 73 per cent of all ballots cast. Runner-up Brendon John Da Costa received 21 per cent of the votes, while Narine Dat Sookram received six per cent.

Redman has a long political career, stretching back to 1988 when she was elected as a trustee on the Waterloo County Board of Education. In 1994, she was elected to Kitchener city council.

She also served as MP for Kitchener Centre from 1997 to 2008 as a member of the Liberal Party.

In the 2018 election, Redman cruised to a victory over three other candidates, capturing nearly two-thirds of the votes, according to past election results from the Region of Waterloo.

In 2018, Redman received 66,370 votes, or 62 per cent of all votes, while runner up Robert Deutschmann received 19,966 votes, or 19 per cent of all votes.