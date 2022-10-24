Natasha Salonen elected mayor of Wilmot

Natasha Salonen has been elected mayor of Wilmot Township.

Salonen claimed outgoing mayor Les Amstrong’s empty seat with 56 per cent of the vote, defeating Wilmot councillor Jenn Pfenning for the position.

Salonen has worked for both local MPs and MPPs. In a CTV News survey conducted before the election, she said the experience gave her “valuable understanding of policy and the inner workings of government.”

The mayor of Wilmot also represents the township of Waterloo regional council.