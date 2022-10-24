Martin Ritsma elected as Stratford’s new mayor

A close race has ended, and three-term city councillor Martin Ritsma has been elected mayor of Stratford.

Ritsma beat out two other contenders for outgoing mayor Dan Mathieson’s vacant seat.

Ritsma received 4,350 votes, or 37.8 per cent of all votes, according to the City of Stratford.

Robert Ritz came in second with 4,005 votes, or 34.8 per cent of the vote, followed by Kathy Vassilakos with 3,166 votes, or 27.5 per cent of the vote.

Risma will take over as mayor from Dan Mathieson who is stepping aside after serving for five terms as the city’s top elected official.