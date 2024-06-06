New cricket ground opens in Kitchener as popularity of sport grows rapidly
The crack of a bat and cheers from athletes echoed throughout Kitchener’s RBJ Schlegel Park on Saturday, as cricket players took to the grounds to practice on the city’s fourth cricket pitch.
“Cricket is a game where it’s a thrill batting and strategic bowling,” said Giridhar Shouri, president of the Southern Ontario Cricket Association (SOCA). “It all unites together to bring the community together.”
It comes just days after the City of Kitchener announced they would be opening a new cricket ground at Kiwanis Park.
“We want to see more and more grounds in the future,” Shouri said. “I'd love to see in the next five years, we grow together and we play cricket together.”
The new outdoor cricket ground opened Friday. The full-size cricket pitch is Kitchener’s fourth cricket ground, including ones at RBJ Schlegel Park, Resurrection Park and Laurentian Park.
“It was a much needed addition to help with demand,” said Bob Cheyne, the City of Kitchener’s director of sport.
A cricket player trio tested out the ground for the first time on Saturday.
“We played at all the grounds and this is the best ground,” said Sumanth Dumpoju, organizer at Rampage Cricket Club
The City of Kitchener says the Kiwanis Park cricket ground will help meet the demand of the growing popularity of the sport.
Cricket is the fastest growing sport in Canada with nearly 40,000 players and over five million cricket fans, according to a 2022 Canadian survey.
“As Canada’s fastest growing community, and as an increasingly diverse community, Kitchener is committed to prioritizing its support for a more diverse sporting community as well and have engaged with local sports groups to understand and support their needs, today and in the future,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release.
Cheyne said the Southern Ontario Cricket Association (SOCA) started with around eight teams in 2018. They’ve now grown to about 42 teams.
“Today we have 72 teams playing under this league and four junior teams playing here all together,” said Parveen Sharma, SOCA CEO and founder. “We have 8,000 people plus involved in this league. And I'm so proud that my dream is coming true.”
The Kiwanis Park cricket ground will be found alongside the disc sport fields.
The city said this will maximize the effective use of city sports fields. Ultimate Frisbee will continue to be played on the disc sport fields on weeknights.
“They laid out the boundaries for different games, not only for cricket, they are accommodating the frisbee all with it,” Dumpoju said.
Cricket players say the opening of the new ground has been a long time coming and certainly doesn’t disappoint.
“Every time you visit any ground during the day, you will find more than 100 people there watching or playing,” Sharma said.
“Accommodating these kind of grounds will help to have a quality players get onto the Canadian team and we will look forward to see Canada winning bigger tournaments,” Dumpoju added.
The City of Cambridge and the City of Waterloo also have two cricket grounds each.
In the summer of 2026, the City of Kitchener plans to add an indoor cricket batting cage at the soon-to-come indoor recreation complex. This is meant to support the growth of the sport and increase access to training facilities year-round.
“An indoor facility is always useful because most of the people only play cricket only for six months in Canada, and six months they have to sit at home,” Shouri explained. “We would love to see another two more grounds at least in the next three years.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza amid the military's heavy air and ground assault, with reports saying over 200 Palestinians are dead.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage
A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for missing Irish Guards final rehearsal before king's parade
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.