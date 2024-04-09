KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • New $144 million rec complex in Kitchener approved

    A rendering of a new rec complex in Kitchener. (Apr. 8, 2024) A rendering of a new rec complex in Kitchener. (Apr. 8, 2024)
    Share

    Kitchener City Council has given their stamp of approval for a new $144 million recreation complex.

    The decision was made at a Monday meeting to go ahead with building the structure at RBJ Schlegel Park on Huron Road.

    The facility includes a FIFA-sized indoor turf field, an aquatic centre, walking track, and an indoor cricket batting cage.

    Shovels are expected to break ground next month. The facility is expected to open its doors to the public by summer of 2026.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News