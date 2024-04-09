New $144 million rec complex in Kitchener approved

Kitchener City Council has given their stamp of approval for a new $144 million recreation complex.

The decision was made at a Monday meeting to go ahead with building the structure at RBJ Schlegel Park on Huron Road.

The facility includes a FIFA-sized indoor turf field, an aquatic centre, walking track, and an indoor cricket batting cage.

Shovels are expected to break ground next month. The facility is expected to open its doors to the public by summer of 2026.