New campaign rules limit election signage across the Region of Waterloo

As the municipal election looms, candidate signs become a common sight, but with a tightened regional bylaw limiting where signs can be placed, there are far fewer.

“I have not noticed a lot of signs, and that’s an unusual feature,” said Robert Williams, a University of Waterloo political science professor who lives in Waterloo.

Regional council voted in November 2021 to ban election signs from regional roads, including prominent areas like Weber Street, Ira Needles and Hespeler road

Williams said fewer signs in those busy intersections could mean less voter engagement and possibly turnout.

“It does keep it [the election] lower profile, which, quite frankly, we don’t need. We need the opposite, generate as much interest as we can,” said Williams.

The new bylaw was said to help cut down on environmental waste and avoid giving incumbents an unfair advantage.

“In a municipal election, name recognition is probably the most important factor even for incumbents,” said Williams. “People will say yes, I’ve heard that name, and when I see it on the ballot, I can vote for that person.”

Williams said those in the running this municipal election will now need to work that much harder to have their name known. He added that it will be particularly difficult for new faces.

The cities of Kitchener and Waterloo also prohibit election signs on city streets though the bylaw isn’t new. Signs are only allowed on private property with permission from the owner.

“We just keep the streets clean because it could certainly be overpopulated with signs,” said the director of municipal enforcement services for the city of Waterloo.

There have already been several complaints and removal of improperly placed election signs on regional and city roads.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the region said there have been complaints, and some signs have been removed but could not provide exact numbers.

Meanwhile for the city of Kitchener, Gloria Macneil, the director of bylaw said “to date we’ve had five complaints, and we’ve removed six signs in total.”

The city of Waterloo has so far received one complaint and removed one sign along a city street.

As for the city of Cambridge, its bylaw allows for signs to be on select city roads.

Cambridge staff said they have received one sign complaint.

Any signs found breaking the rules can be taken down without having to inform the candidate, and a fine can apply though education is normally the first approach.