KITCHENER -- Councillors in the Region of Waterloo are considering banning election signs from regional property.

Coun. Jim Erb is pushing for the ban, saying it's costly for taxpayers. He also noted an estimated 10 weeks of regional staff time was spent responding to complaints and removing improperly placed signs during the last municipal election.

Erb added the signs are unsightly, create more waste that ends up in landfills and gives incumbents an advantage.

"For me, a level playing field for candidates, whether incumbents or first-time, is placement of signs on private property only," he said during a council meeting on Wednesday evening.

Councillors voted for staff to bring forward a report with options for reducing or eliminating election signs on regional property.