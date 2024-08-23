Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home

Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood say it was unsettling to see a Nazi flag flying at a home on their street.

“As far as I’m concerned, disgusting,” said neighbour Sharon Lamers. “There are a lot of bad memories to it. My family’s German. I’m a first-generation Canadian and it has no place here. Especially as a lot of Germans immigrated here and that’s not what they wanted to bring with them.”

The Nazi military flag, known as Kriegsmarine, was seen Monday outside a house on Stirling Avenue South.

Marshall, who driving by, couldn’t believe it when he first spotted the Nazi symbol.

“[It] surprised me,” he explained. “So I did a turn-around. When I confirmed what it was, I took some pictures and immediately called police.”

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said they received several reports from the community.

“[Officers] did respond to the residence and attempted to speak with the resident,” said Const. Chris Iden, a WRPS public information officer. “[They were], however, unsuccessful. An investigation was commenced with support from the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit.”

The flag has since been removed but police aren’t sure who took it down.

“There has been no communication with the individual [living at the home],” Iden said.

CTV News also tried to speak with them but when our reporter knocked at the door there was no answer.

Police said there’s not much else they can do.

“We recognize that individuals have the right to freedom of expression under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Iden. “However, offensive expression rooted in hatred has no place in the region.”

Police still want to speak with the resident.

“We welcome any open door communication with the individual,” Iden said.

Neighbours, meanwhile, are hoping they don’t see the flag again.

“It has no place here,” said Lamers. “I’m glad it’s down and hopefully they don’t put it back up.”

“I felt that it was very disrespectful to the neighbourhood and to Kitchener itself,” explained Marshall. “Flying that flag can cause undue trauma to certain groups.”

When he shared the photos online he was disappointed to see people defending the flag.

“People are either uneducated or just ignorant in general,” Marshall said. “All the people that did support [those of us that reported it], I thank them because that’s what makes this community special.”