KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have released new statistics on traffic trouble in the region.

On Tuesday, the Waterloo Regional Police tweeted that nearly 1,800 drivers were charged during the month of August with various offenses.

Officers say there were 733 charges for speeding, 233 for aggressive driving, 36 for distracted driving, and 70 people charged with impaired driving.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down, buckle up, focus on the road and drive sober.

The number of charges last month improved slightly from the month of July where officers laid 1,829 charges related to numerous traffic offences.