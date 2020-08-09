Advertisement
Police make three impaired driving arrests in two hours, issue 1,829 traffic offences in July
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 2:36PM EDT
A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police Service added to their tally of traffic offences when they arrested three people in the span of two hours for impaired driving.
The Saturday night arrests were announced via the police’s Twitter page.
WRPS followed this by stating they laid 1,829 charges related to numerous traffic offences over the course of this past July.
The total includes 682 speeding charges, 209 aggressive driving charges, 56 distracted driving charges, and 66 impaired driving charges.
Both announcements ended with the phrase: “Your community, your choice.”