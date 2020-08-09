WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police Service added to their tally of traffic offences when they arrested three people in the span of two hours for impaired driving.

The Saturday night arrests were announced via the police’s Twitter page.

WRPS followed this by stating they laid 1,829 charges related to numerous traffic offences over the course of this past July.

The total includes 682 speeding charges, 209 aggressive driving charges, 56 distracted driving charges, and 66 impaired driving charges.

Both announcements ended with the phrase: “Your community, your choice.”