Small town musician wants to win chance to perform at Boots and Hearts Festival

A 24-year-old musician from Heidelberg, Ont. has been chosen as one of three possible wildcards, vying for a spot on the biggest country music stage in Canada.

Seven country stars have already been chosen to perform as part of the Emerging Artist Showcase at the Boots and Hearts Festival in August.

There’s one more spot left for the wildcard and the musician with the most votes will secure that spot.

Born to play

Bradley Hale said music has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

“Growing up in this household where my parents are musicians, I was taught very early in life about music,” he told CTV News.

Country music caught his ear early on and it pulled on his heart strings. He said he loves how country music can move you and make you feel what the singer is feeling.

“Storytelling. That’s definitely what drew me to country music the most,” he explained.

Hale graduated with a Biomedical Science degree from the University of Guelph but knew deep down his passion was music.

“I realized I was playing way more guitar and writing music and singing and stuff than I was focused on my courses.”

Two years ago he decided to change paths and hasn’t regretted that decision.

Hale’s released two singles and he’s working on more music as often as he can. He also has gigs almost every weekend this summer.

If chosen as one of the eight semi-finalists, he’ll get to play live at the Boots and Hearts Festival in Burl’s Creek.

Hale said it would mean so much to him as he’s been there, many times, as a fan.

“I know what it is like to be standing in that crowd and [it would] be so cool to be up on stage performing for all those people.”

The eight musicians vying for the spot will be judged live, with the winner chosen at the festival.

Hale said he’s excited to even be considered as a wildcard.

“Just playing at the festival would be amazing. Dream come true for sure,” he explained.

Win or lose Hale said he’ll keep working on his music and hopes to make his family, friends and community proud.

Voting is now open for the wildcards and runs until June 12.