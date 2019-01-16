

Eight regional governments are under review by the provincial government.

Two advisors have been appointed to make recommendations about how to cut costs and improve municipal services.

One of the options the advisors will consider is whether a two-tier structure is appropriate for all municipalities which could cause amalgamations.

Local politicians say they expected this move but the result could have major implications for Waterloo region.

“There are ways we can potentially find to streamline and make things more efficient and we’ll be looking for those opportunities as we speak to those special advisors”, says Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

She also says it is too early to predetermine an outcome of the review or weigh in on what the outcome could look like.

Cambridge is happy to participate according to McGarry.