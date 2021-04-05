KITCHENER -- A multi-day standoff at a home in Brantford has come to an end, with a man being walked out of the home in handcuffs and taken away on a stretcher.

The situation began early Sunday afternoon on Grey Street. A man barricaded himself inside a home as police, negotiators and mental health workers tried to get him to come outside.

The home was surrounded by police for more than three days, before the situation was resolved around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"Honestly, it's a nightmare," neighbour Jim Raminelli said. "Not too many on this street have gotten much sleep because the activities are going on day and night."

Raminelli said he heard police yelling and constant loud noises each night they were there.

The province's Special Investigation Unit issued a media release Tuesday evening saying the man had been apprehended. However, a spokesperson for the SIU said they accidentally released inaccurate information and confirmed it was still an ongoing situation Wednesday morning. The spokesperson confirmed the SIU had invoked its mandate because a police officer discharged a firearm at a person.

Brantford police have not spoken to the media about the situation. In a news release on Monday, they said officers, negotiators and mental health workers were at the scene. A portion of Grey Street has been closed since Sunday afternoon.

"We don't go out much because of COVID and we're working fro mhome, so it's not too, too bad," neighbour Tanya Mirrie said. "I'm just glad they're here keeping everyone safe if there's an issue that needs to be attended to."

Former OPP commissioner and CTV News public safety analyst Chris Lewis said it's a difficult situation for police.

"They move too quickly, enter or do something aggressive and it causes him to take his own life, that's not good either," Lewis said. "It's a real tough balancing act and they have to do what's best for the individual, but at the same time it can't go on forever."

Lewis isn't connected to this case, but said longer standoffs are becoming more common as policing policies change.

"We used to say 'time, talk and tear gas,'" he said. "We'd give a little bit of time and talk the person out and, if they didn't, we would tear gas and go in. That caused unnecessary threats to lives of officers and to individuals involved, so that changed over the years."

Neighbours are relieved the standoff has come to an end.

"We all feel bad for the gentleman that's involved," Raminelli said.

In a tweet Tuesday, Brantford police said they "know it has been a long and stressful situation for area neighbours."

"We can't thank you enough for your support and patience," the tweet said in part.

The SIU will now investigate what led to this situation and how it unfolded.

There's no word at this point on whether police will lay charges.