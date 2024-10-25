Motorcyclist thrown from bike during Speedsville Road crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to Speedsville Road near Middle Block Road around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said a 38-year-old Cambridge man was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan driven by a 55-year-old woman from Cambridge.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and taken to hospital.

Speedsville Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Police said charges are expected.