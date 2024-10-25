Suspicious vehicle call leads to drug and weapons charges in Guelph

A woman has been charged after police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in Guelph.

Guelph Police were called to an address near Victoria Road North and Brant Avenue on Thursday around 7:45 a.m.

A caller told police a vehicle had been idling there for more than two hours.

When officers arrived, they found a woman sleeping in the driver’s seat.

They discovered she was wanted for failing to show up for fingerprinting. Officers also said they found approximately $1,400 worth of crack cocaine, Oxycodone tablets, a digital scale, drug packaging and a folding knife with brass knuckles during a search.

A 28-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a weapon.