KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Suspicious vehicle call leads to drug and weapons charges in Guelph

    Exhaust coming from a vehicle's tailpipe. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) Exhaust coming from a vehicle's tailpipe. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A woman has been charged after police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in Guelph.

    Guelph Police were called to an address near Victoria Road North and Brant Avenue on Thursday around 7:45 a.m.

    A caller told police a vehicle had been idling there for more than two hours.

    When officers arrived, they found a woman sleeping in the driver’s seat.

    They discovered she was wanted for failing to show up for fingerprinting. Officers also said they found approximately $1,400 worth of crack cocaine, Oxycodone tablets, a digital scale, drug packaging and a folding knife with brass knuckles during a search.

    A 28-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News