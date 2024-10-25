KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • BMW located after theft from Guelph repair shop

    A BMW logo is seen in this undated stock image. (Luis Quintero/Pexels.com) A BMW logo is seen in this undated stock image. (Luis Quintero/Pexels.com)
    A BMW has been located after Guelph Police said it was stolen from a repair shop.

    An employee called police just after 8 a.m. Thursday to report that a customer’s SUV had been stolen from the lot where it was waiting for work to be done.

    Four hours later, the manager of an apartment building near Gordon Street and Lowes Road West reported someone had parked an SUV erratically and ran into the building.

    The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-30s with a thin build. She was wearing a white, red and black leather jacket.

