Community raises money for cancer research at Relay for Life
Cancer survivors, their loved ones and community members joined high school students Thursday in the Relay for Life fundraiser at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School.
Cathy Godkin was one those survivors.
She was told she had cancer almost two decades ago.
“Getting that diagnosis is so humbling. You can do everything right in your life and all of a sudden, you’re a cancer patient.”
On Thursday, Godkin walked side-by-side with her friends and family at the Relay for Life event.
“We need the funds to come in to support cancer research. It’s so important and the kids get it.”
Cathy Godkin at the Relay for Life fundraiser in Kitchener on May 30, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
“It hits home for so many people and it’s just such a big event, that is not just for fun, but also for raising money for cancer,” said Grade 12 student Kate Reinhart.
More than 250 students at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School participated in this year’s event.
The money they raised exceeded all expectations.
“We’ve crushed our fundraising goal,” said student Patience Kieswetter. “It was $30,000. We’re up past $50,000 now.”
The Canadian Cancer Society’s fundraiser unites schools across the country. They say the event is not only a ‘single step in the right direction,” but also vital in the search for a cure.
Kate Reinhart also took part in Relay for Life, walking alongside her uncle Mat.
Kate Reinhart at the Relay for Life fundraiser in Kitchener on May 30, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
“My grandma, when I was seven, died of cancer and then last year my uncle was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “For the last little bit, he’s been going through chemo and radiation but he is now cancer free.”
The cause is also near and dear to Patience Kieswetter’s heart. She lost her grandfather to cancer and honoured his memory at Thursday’s event.
Patience Kieswetter at the Relay for Life fundraiser in Kitchener on May 30, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
“I think everybody has someone who’s passed away, my story is not unique, and that’s why we come together. It’s a fun day, but it’s also a meaningful day and it’s for a really good cause,” she added.
After such a successful campaign this year, organizers said they can’t wait to see what 2025 brings.
