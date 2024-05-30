KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hold and secure ended at Huron Heights Secondary School

    Waterloo Regional Police at a Battler Road and Huron Road plaza, near Huron Heights Secondary School, on May 30, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo Regional Police at a Battler Road and Huron Road plaza, near Huron Heights Secondary School, on May 30, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
    The hold and secure has been lifted at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.

    The building was shut down over the noon hour Thursday due to a weapons investigation by Waterloo Regional Police.

    The hold and secure was called off around 1 p.m.

    Police have not said what prompted the shutdown, only that it was a precautionary measure.

    In a social media post they said there was no threat to public safety.

