Python found in Waterloo park

A large snake is hoping for a happy ending after it was found in a Waterloo park over the weekend.

Victoria Baby, Chief Executive Officer for The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth, told CTV News two people brought a ball python to the Humane Society after they found it in Moses Springer Park on Sunday.

Baby said they believe the snake is about three months old.

It’s not clear how the python ended up in the park.

The snake will be up for adoption this weekend. Baby said they also have another ball python, Pauly, that was surrendered several weeks ago who is also up for adoption.