Shots fired in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in Kitchener early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road area around 5:50 a.m. after possible gun shots were reported.

Investigators said multiple people were involved in an altercation nearby and shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported.

Police believe the people involved knew each other.

Residents in the area may notice an increased police presence throughout the day as the investigation continues.