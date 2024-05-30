KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Shots fired in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police Service investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East area of Kitchener on May 30, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police Service investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East area of Kitchener on May 30, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in Kitchener early Thursday morning.

    Officers were called to the Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road area around 5:50 a.m. after possible gun shots were reported.

    Investigators said multiple people were involved in an altercation nearby and shots were fired.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Police believe the people involved knew each other.

    Residents in the area may notice an increased police presence throughout the day as the investigation continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News