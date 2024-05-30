Cameron Heights closed for day due to threats against school, second in region to close

Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.

On Thursday morning, the Waterloo Region District School Board posted a statement saying Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener would be closed for the day.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of all those in the CHCI school community," the statement reads in part.

The school board says staff are helping police with their investigation and will provide updates when they become available.

This comes a day after St. Mary's High School closed due to "threats of violence" made against the school.