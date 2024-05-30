Guelph man charged with attempted murder following stabbing

Guelph police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing at a drop-in centre last month.

Officers were called to the facility on Gordon Street near Nottingham Street just after 11 p.m. on April 11.

When they arrived, officers said they found a suspect standing a short distance away. He tried to run away, but he was arrested after a short chase. Police said a folding knife was found in his jacket pocket.

A victim was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre with injuries to his chest and abdomen. The injuries were considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators said the two people involved in the stabbing knew each other and had been arguing downtown earlier that day.

Initially, a 28-year-old Guelph man was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of breaching a probation order.

Following a police investigation, he was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday.