Mother Nature brings ideal conditions as Winterloo returns to Uptown Waterloo

With art displays and activities to bring out the best of winter for a one-day festival of fun, Winterloo has returned after three years of pandemic alterations.

On Saturday, the festival returned to the Waterloo Public Square following a snowstorm days earlier.

“It’s one of our longest-running festivals in the city, so we're finally excited to have it back in its full form to encourage people that there is fun things to do in the winter,” said Lakyn Barton, festivals and events specialist with the City of Waterloo.

Winterloo ran from noon to 5 p.m., offering skating, dog sledding and ice sculpture carvings.

“Each carver has 900 pounds of ice. [I] draw quickly with a pick the design that I want and after that, we’ll go with some tools. Chisels, die grinders, chainsaws,” said Philippe Saraiva, an award-winning ice sculptor.

Anyone looking to show their own creative touch could take part in the snow gnome community build.

Expert snow carver Matt Morris led the charge to carve 100 gnomes by the end of the day with the help of the community.

“The display at the end will be something that everyone can enjoy, but the key thing is throughout the whole time here, noon to 5 p.m., everyone showing up and having a great time together,” Morris said.

He added: “Winter definitely came late, but what a joy. Look at the snow we have today.”

Others in attendance told CTV News it was just nice to be able to get outside and enjoy the snow.