Mother Nature brings ideal conditions as Winterloo returns to Uptown Waterloo

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption

When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver