KITCHENER -- Health officials have set the record for the most COVID-19 vaccines administered in a single day in Waterloo Region at the Bingemans clinic.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, 3,900 shots had been given at the “Every Dose Counts” clinic, but the total is expected to be higher before the clinic closes at 10 p.m.

“They are stepping up,” said regional chair Karen Redman. “Whether it’s the 600 volunteers who are making this whole ‘hockey hub’ and traditional clinic run, or the people that are coming to get their first or second doses.”

Officials said they had capacity to vaccinate 10,000 people on Saturday, with a goal of getting 20,000 by the end of the weekend.

“We are really looking for big numbers this weekend to help get our community vaccinated,” said Vickie Murray of the region.

Jamie Jacobs says he’s been trying to move up his Sept. 11 appointment for a while and jumped on the opportunity when he had a chance.

“We booked it in the parking lot across the road like an hour and a quarter before our appointment and our appointment is now,” he said. “We have already been in and out.

“It was great. There was no confusion, they hay ushers to take you, they had a person that held up a tag, and then an usher to take you right to where the tag was.”

The Region of Waterloo partnered with Bruce Power to set up the “Hockey Hub” style of clinic in a matter of hours.

“When the person coming in for their vaccine comes in, they don’t have to move around,” said Pat Dalzell of Bruce Power. “They just go to one spot and sit down. The vaccinators come to them.”

Grand River Transit has been running shuttle busses from Downtown Kitchener to Bingemans throughout Saturday to provide transportation for those that don’t drive.

The clinic opens up on Sunday again at 8 a.m. Appointments are still available as of Saturday evening and walk-ins for first and second doses are welcome.

Redman says they hope to vaccinate everyone who wants a shot, as the region plans to move into Step 3 on July 16 with the rest of the province.