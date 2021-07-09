WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region's top public health doctor says the area is on track to move into Step 3 of Ontario's reopening framework along with the rest of the province next Friday.

"That's the plan," medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said during a weekly COVID-19 briefing. "The plan is to move along with the province going forward."

Friday morning, provincial officials announced Ontario would move into the third stage of its reopening plan on July 16 – five days ahead of schedule.

But Waterloo Region is the lone health unit jurisdiction across the province that has not yet even moved to Step 2.

Only yesterday did health officials in Waterloo Region announce the area would move into Step 2 on Monday.

Should Waterloo Region follow suit and enter Step 3 at the end of next week, there would be less than five days between Step 2 and Step 3.

Provincial health officials had initially said the province would stay in each phase for a minimum of 21 days to monitor COVID-19 trends.

Step 3 will allow for a further loosing of COVID-19 restrictions. Indoor dining and fitness can resume, gathers inside can hold up to 25 people, and large indoor and outdoor events can begin again.

"Our indicators have stabilized since being designated a Delta hot spot," Dr. Wang said. "Going to Step 2 Monday, residents must continue to get vaccinated so that we don’t lose the gains we have made and slide backwards. We can't take our foot off of the gas."

She said health officials in Waterloo Region will continue to monitor COVID-19 indicators ahead of further reopening.

"We will continue to assess, but the plan is to continue to move forward," Dr. Wang said. "At this time, we are moving in the right direction."

With files from CTV Toronto.