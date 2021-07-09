WATERLOO -- The majority of new COVID-19 infections in Waterloo Region are among unvaccinated individuals, data from the health unit shows.

Since May 1, 72.7 per cent of COVID-19 cases were among unvaccinated people, according to figures provided by medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang at the region's weekly COVID-19 update.

Comparatively, 24.8 per cent of cases were logged among individuals who were partially vaccinated, or had received two doses but were not yet fully protected.

Only 2.5 per cent of cases since May 1 have been among fully vaccinated people.

Health officials say it takes two weeks from when a second dose is administered to be considered fully immunized.

Similarly, the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 cases have also been unvaccinated.

The vaccination status of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since May 1 is as follows:

75.1 per cent were unvaccinated

22.2 per cent were partially vaccinated or had received two jabs but were not yet considered fully protected

1.8 per cent were fully vaccinated

"Vaccines are highly effective at reducing the risk for severe outcomes," Dr. Wang said. "Fully immunization, two doses, plus two weeks, is your best protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant."

Among COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region since May 1, 72.7 per cent were individuals who were not vaccinated or were vaccinated but not yet fully protected.

The health unit has logged four deaths among vaccinated individuals.

Dr. Wang said three of those deaths were residents in long-term care settings.

"We do know that residents who are elderly and frail or who have serious health conditions are more susceptible to serious compilations and death from COVID-19 infection," Dr. Wang said.

She said the long-term care-related deaths were either due to COVID-19 or were "not primarily" due to the disease, but COVID-19 was considered a contributing factor.

Yesterday, the Region of Waterloo logged three more COVID-19-related deaths, including a man in his 40s. Dr. Wang said the man had underlying health conditions.

With the local figures showing the efficacy of vaccines, public health officials in the region are urging all residents to get immunized as soon as possible.

Thousands of appointments are still available for this weekend at the region's now Hockey Hub mass vaccination clinic at Bingemans.

"The most important thing that our residents can do for themselves and their loved ones is to remember that Delta is circulating widely," she said. "It continues to target individuals and groups where immunization is not optimal."

More than 80 per cent of adults in Waterloo Region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 48 per cent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.