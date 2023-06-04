Most-read stories of the week: OPP officer killed, robbery thwarted, company files for bankruptcy
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
A heavily damaged vehicle appears at the scene of a double fatal crash in Oxford County on May 29, 2023. (CTV News)
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened, according to the county.
Neighbours say the corner of Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33 is well known for being dangerous.
“It’s happened far too often, honestly,” said Bob Hart, who lives and works nearby. “There’s been a lot of accidents at this intersection.”
He says just last week, there was another serious crash at the same location.
Hart saw emergency services rushing to a collision there Monday morning.
Police say an unmarked police cruiser and a school bus collided at the intersection shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday. Both drivers were killed. The officer has been identified as 35-year-old Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau. The name of the bus driver has not been released.
OPP officers salute as the body of Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau is removed from the scene of a crash in Oxford County on May 29, 2023. (CTV News)
There were no students on the bus or passengers in either vehicle.
OPP officers salute as the body of Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau is removed from the scene of a crash in Oxford County on May 29, 2023. (CTV News)
'This isn’t going to happen today': Staff at Kitchener business recall how they thwarted attempted robbery
Mallory Robinson says she's worked at her family's business, Connect Equipment in Kitchener, for around 15 years. They've been robbed several times at night, but never during the day with staff there. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)
Mallory Robinson says it was “a little more than [she] was expecting” when she arrived at work Wednesday morning.
Robinson was in her family’s store, Connect Equipment, on Huron Road near Trussler Road in Kitchener, when she says two shoplifters tried to take off with around $5,000 worth of tools like chainsaws and quick-cuts.
It happened around 11 a.m. and the entire incident was captured on security cameras.
“They had product in their hands and they were running as fast as they could out the front door,” Robinson said. “So I started screaming for all the guys, yelling ‘You’re not going to rob us!’ And I’m running out after them and all the guys are following behind me.”
Robinson and around five other employees chased the men out the door as they jumped into a car.
She says she was determined not to let them get away.
Local manufacturer files for bankruptcy, former employees claim they’ve been terminated
The sign outside of Inject Tech Plastics in Kitchener, seen on May 29, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)
The manufacturing company Injection Technologies Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and a number of former Kitchener employees tell CTV News they have been terminated.
Injection Technologies is based out of Windsor but their Kitchener facility, located on Ardelt Place, goes by the name Inject Tech Plastics. Their website states in 2018, IT Group added Inject Tech Plastics and then acquired the company Moldco, which focuses on custom molding, in 2020.
According to documents obtained by CTV News, Injection Technologies Inc., has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and their receiver is Deloitte.
According to those documents, one of which is dated May 17, 2023, Injection Technologies, Inject Tech Plastics and Moldco are distinct legal entities but they operate as a single entity in several ways. For example, Injection Technologies is the named tenant on the lease for the Kitchener facility.
The document notes that the operation in Kitchener is not currently profitable and a receivership will allow for both locations to be marketed as standalone entities.
One person dead, another critically injured in Guelph crash
Police investigating a crash in a Guelph parking lot on June 1, 2023.
One of two people involved in a serious collision in a Guelph parking lot has died from his injuries.
Police say a pickup truck was travelling on Stone Road West around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when the driver suffered a medical incident.
“The vehicle collided with the centre median on Stone Road and then left the roadway, drove across the grass area and into the parking lot [across from] Stone Road Mall,” said Scott Tracey, the media relations coordinator for Guelph Police.
As the pickup crossed the grass, it hit a 32-year-old woman.
“The young lady who was struck, we believe, was sitting on the grass reading a book at the time,” said Tracey.
The pickup struck one vehicle on Stone Road West and another in the parking lot. That second vehicle then hit a couple of other parked vehicles.
Police say no one was inside the vehicles at the time of the collision.
“From eyewitness accounts, the male was unconscious at the time the vehicle left the road so it does appear a medical condition was the cause of the initial collision,” said Tracey.
The driver has only been identified as a 64-year-old Guelph man.
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
Eric Idle on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at the Stratford Festival. (May 27, 2023)
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
Eric Idle was in the audience of the Saturday evening performance, but they only discovered this when he was called up on stage.
The British actor, comedian, musician, and creator of the musical sang and whistled along with "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."
The appearance was also a surprise to many of the cast too.
"It's 50 years on June 3 since Monty Python arrived at Pearson Airport," said Idle. "50 years since we toured Canada. It's really fabulous."
Idle told CTV News it was his first time visiting Stratford and first time seeing Spamalot in about five years. He also credited the performers for doing a great job bringing the story to life.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survey shows employees aren’t disconnecting from work on vacation
Although remote work has cleared the way for workplace flexibility, allowing employees to work in various locations (and climates), a new study suggests it’s taking a serious toll on work-life balance.
Macron announces France is sending 100 firefighters to Quebec
France will be sending firefighters to aid Quebec as the province continues to battle massive forest fires, French President Emmanuel Macron announced.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
A Ukrainian man rushed to his home outside the central city of Dnipro in hopes of rescuing his family, only to find his two-year-old daughter dead and wife seriously wounded as he helped pull them from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia's latest airstrikes of the war, authorities reported Sunday.
London
-
'All are welcome in this place': Norwich United Church holds Pride service in divided small town
It was a colourful congregation inside Norwich United Church (NUC), in Norwich, Ont. during its second annual Pride service. The celebration comes six weeks after Norwich Council decided not to fly the pride flag on municipal property during the month of June.
-
Fire crews respond to west London, Ont. apartment unit twice Sunday morning
London fire crews responded to a west London apartment building unit twice on Sunday morning for two separate incidents. But according to London Fire Department Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, residents will have to wait in order to return to their units.
-
One person sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Wortley Village
Police continue to investigate after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and two cars sent one person to hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Lock Out Cancer 2023 campaign stresses the importance of screenings, early detection
Kathleen Turner's life took a major turn when she rushed herself to the hospital after suddenly experiencing a "stabbing eye pain" on the right side of her face. After 13 hours in the emergency department, she was told it was the result of a cancerous brain tumour.
-
'Improperly discarded' smoking materials to blame for market blaze: Windsor fire
No injuries were reported after a fire at Wyandotte Street East market caused an estimated $75,000 in damage on Sunday morning.
-
Three suspects charged after woman stabbed, robbed in west end
Three males, including a 16 year old, are facing charges after they allegedly stabbed a woman and stole property during a west end robbery over the weekend.
Barrie
-
OPP launch homicide investigation in Collingwood
Provincial police in Collingwood are investigating a homicide after a late-night disturbance.
-
Five injured in multi-vehicle crash in Crooked Bay
Five people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Crooked Bay on Saturday.
-
Barrie Legion commemorates 79th D-Day anniversary
Barrie's Royal Canadian Legion branch held its commemorative ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
-
48 active forest fires in northern Ontario, 31 in the northeast Sunday
The number of forest fires in northern Ontario continues to grow with a total of 48 active fires in the region, including 33 that are not yet under control. Only two months into the fire season and there have already been more than double the total number in 2022.
Ottawa
-
CHEO Telethon raises record $12.3 million to support CHEO
Residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec helped make the 40th CHEO Telethon the biggest one yet, raising a record $12.3 million to support life-saving care and research at the children's hospital.
-
48 active forest fires in northern Ontario, 31 in the northeast Sunday
The number of forest fires in northern Ontario continues to grow with a total of 48 active fires in the region, including 33 that are not yet under control. Only two months into the fire season and there have already been more than double the total number in 2022.
-
Brush fire temporarily slows VIA Rail travel near Kingston
VIA Rail says CN Rail temporarily closed the tracks due to a brush fire between Kingston and Gananoque at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Toronto
-
Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Police have released images of two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto in April.
-
3 injured, 2 critically, after Caledon crash: paramedics
Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a third person sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon, paramedics confirm.
-
Police release images of suspects wanted in serious assault in Toronto's Entertainment District
Police say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with a serious assault in the city’s Entertainment District this weekend.
Montreal
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
Wildfires in western Quebec prompt thousands more evacuees to relocate
Wildfires in northwestern Quebec prompted thousands to evacuate the area over the weekend, as the number of blazes pushed past 140 and the military geared up to fight the encroaching flames -- even as that threat eased slightly Sunday on the North Shore.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
-
One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP
One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.
Winnipeg
-
Nearly 10,000 people walk in Winnipeg Pride Parade
Sunday saw the largest Pride Parade in Winnipeg’s history.
-
Manitoba couple completes Red River cart journey for Ukrainian children
A Manitoba couple have completed a two week journey by Red River cart to raise money for children in Ukraine.
-
Winnipeg under severe thunderstorm watch
Winnipeg and parts of eastern Manitoba are under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Calgary
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Dog jog raises funds for Calgary Humane Society
It seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday at North Glenmore Park.
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire situation improving, Alberta no longer in state of emergency
Alberta is no longer under a provincial state of emergency.
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
-
Rally honours children impacted by war in Ukraine
Demonstrators came together at the Alberta Legislature Sunday in support of children affected by the war in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver boy paying it forward after surviving the fight of his life
Nick Cannon is gearing up for a running race to support a cause close to his heart.
-
Man drowns in North Vancouver lake
A 26-year-old man drowned in North Vancouver's Rice Lake Saturday afternoon.
-
June means trouble for B.C. wildfires with hot, dry forecast set to compound drought
Underlying drought, unseasonably warm temperatures last month and hot, dry conditions in the June forecast mean “the table has been set” for significant wildfire activity this summer, an official with the British Columbia Wildfire Service says.