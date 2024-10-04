KITCHENER
    Kitchener man arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman during an argument

    A 20-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges related to a disturbance in July.

    On July 28 at 12:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to the disturbance in the area of Bent Willow Drive in Kitchener.

    Police said a 23-year-old female victim had a firearm pointed at them after an argument with a known man. The male left before police got there and was not located.

    There were no reports of any physical injuries.

    On Thursday, police said they found the man in the area of Paulander Drive and Victoria Street South.

    He was arrested and charged for multiple criminal offences including point a firearm, uttering threats to cause death, and assault with a weapon.

