One person dead, another critically injured in Guelph crash

One of two people involved in a serious collision in a Guelph parking lot has died from his injuries.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling on Stone Road West around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when the driver suffered a medical incident.

“The vehicle collided with the centre median on Stone Road and then left the roadway, drove across the grass area and into the parking lot [across from] Stone Road Mall,” said Scott Tracey, the media relations coordinator for Guelph Police.

As the pickup crossed the grass, it hit a 32-year-old woman.

“The young lady who was struck, we believe, was sitting on the grass reading a book at the time,” said Tracey.

The pickup struck one vehicle on Stone Road West and another in the parking lot. That second vehicle then hit a couple of other parked vehicles.

Police say no one was inside the vehicles at the time of the collision.

Police investigating a crash in a Guelph parking lot on June 1, 2023.

“From eyewitness accounts, the male was unconscious at the time the vehicle left the road so it does appear a medical condition was the cause of the initial collision,” said Tracey.

The driver has only been identified as a 64-year-old Guelph man.

“There were life-saving efforts that were undertaken here at the scene,” added Tracey. “There was an off-duty nurse who happened to be here. He did perform CPR. [The driver] was transported to Guelph General Hospital where unfortunately he was pronounced deceased.”

The woman who was struck, a 32-year-old from Guelph, was airlifted by Ornge to a hospital outside the region with what they described as critical injuries.

Police say she had “serious lower-body injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Guelph Police.