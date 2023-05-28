Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival

The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.

Eric Idle was in the audience of the Saturday evening performance, but they only discovered this when he jumped on stage.

The British actor, comedian, musician, and creator of the musical sang and whistled along with "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

"It's 50 years on June 3 since Monty Python arrived at Pearson Airport," said Idle. "50 years since we toured Canada. It's really fabulous."

Idle told CTV News it was his first time visiting Stratford and first time seeing Spamalot in about five years. He also credited the performers for doing a great job bringing the story to life.