Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
Eric Idle was in the audience of the Saturday evening performance, but they only discovered this when he jumped on stage.
The British actor, comedian, musician, and creator of the musical sang and whistled along with "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."
"It's 50 years on June 3 since Monty Python arrived at Pearson Airport," said Idle. "50 years since we toured Canada. It's really fabulous."
Idle told CTV News it was his first time visiting Stratford and first time seeing Spamalot in about five years. He also credited the performers for doing a great job bringing the story to life.
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Humanity at risk: AI pioneer urges federal government to regulate faster
One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence says governments need to move faster on regulations to protect against the dangers of the rapidly advancing technology, before it poses a larger threat to humanity.
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday. At least one person was killed.
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
Attorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police says there's 'no way' he could have been mistaken for an adult
An attorney for an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help said Thursday there was 'no way' the boy could have been mistaken for an adult.
Trades Awareness event held in London, Ont.
London, Ont.’s local Labourer's International Union of North America hosted its first Trades Awareness Day on Saturday.
Western University offering free observatory tours
If you have any burning questions about space, you can get them answered this summer in London, Ont.
Kingsville man 'His Sinatra' nominated for best tribute artist at Nashville award show
A Kingsville man has been nominated for the title of Tribute Artist of the Year at the Josie Music Awards for his remarkable renditions of Frank Sinatra's iconic songs.
Petro family’s last lap at Malden Park
The Heartbreaker Challenge was started by the Petro family to help raise awareness and funds for the Cardiac, Stroke, and Pulmonary Rehab programs at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.
Thousands cast their ballots in community-referendum on hospital privatization in Ontario
A "community-led" referendum is asking thousands of Ontarians to weigh in on whether the privatization of the province's healthcare system is good for the future.
All cats rescued, donations needed after fire at Oro-Medonte animal shelter
After a devastating fire at an Oro-Medonte animal shelter, all missing cats have been accounted for.
Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the Ontario woman who disappeared in January 2022.
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
Canadian woman among top finishers at Ottawa Marathon
A Canadian woman is among the top finishers at the Ottawa International Marathon Sunday.
Two seriously injured in crash in Pontiac, Que.
Two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the Pontiac region of Quebec early Sunday morning.
Mayoral run: Ottawa mayor exceeds marathon fundraiser goal for housing project
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe has raised more than $26,000 toward repairs to a local supportive housing facility that was severely damaged by a February flood. Sutcliffe ran the Ottawa Marathon, finishing with a time of 3:54:06.
Victim rushed to hospital following early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was rushed to hospital following an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
Heightened forest fire risk as Quebec approaches week of hot weather
With hot weather forecasted across Quebec this week, the province's forest fire agency is advising the public not to light outdoor fires until at least Thursday.
Two dead, three injured after head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Two women are dead and three people, including children, are injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday night. The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. near Farnham, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
WATCH: Baby falcons hatching atop Montreal tower
It's a joyous day for Eve, resident falcon at the Université de Montreal: her babies are hatching. The event is being live-streamed on Sunday from a nest box atop the 23rd floor of a tower on campus.
Wildfire near Barrington Lake, N.S., burning out of control
A sizeable wildfire is burning out of control in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.
Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after Cape Breton collision: police
A man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital Saturday after a motor vehicle collision in the River Ryan area of Cape Breton, N.S.
N.B. premier calls for calm amid review of policy on sexual orientation in schools
New Brunswick's premier is calling for calm as the province launches a contentious review of a policy on sexual orientation in schools.
RCMP investigating possible drowning at Whiteshell Provincial Park
A Winnipeg boy may have drowned at Whiteshell Provincial Park, according to RCMP.
'Right tree, right place': The work Winnipeg is doing to restore its tree canopy
The City of Winnipeg’s annual push to restore its tree canopy is underway.
Pigrome impresses as Blue Bombers edge Elks 25-23 in CFL pre-season clash
EDMONTON -- Tyrrell Pigrome's first taste of CFL action was pretty sweet.
Dump truck tips over in northwest Calgary
Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a dump truck tipped over in the northwest Saturday.
Calgary Marathon causes road and parking lot closures, bus route detours
The marathon is on Sunday, resulting in a number of street and parking lot closures and bus route detours.
Crews bring grass fire under control in northwest Calgary
Calgary fire crews were busy late Saturday afternoon battling a grass fire in northwest Calgary.
Wildfire danger remains high in northern Alberta, but firefighters making progress
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
'It was just adorable': Grade 1 students surprise departing firefighters with special goodbye gifts
An Edmonton Grade 1 class was at the Edmonton International Airport Saturday to give a crew of wildland firefighters handmade thank-you cards and wish them well on their way back to New Brunswick.
'More connected': Researchers looking at growing food under solar panels
Lawns, backyards and roofs could be used to produce both solar power and fresh vegetables, University of Alberta researchers say.
‘A crime of passion’: Bizarre B.C. bakery break-in caught on camera
The owner of a cake shop in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood braced for the worst when she found her store had been broken into Friday morning. But what she found captured by a security camera was a break-in beyond her wildest imagination.
Brazen shooting prompts Mounties to host public outreach event
Ten days after shots rang out at a busy Coquitlam shopping complex in broad daylight, Coquitlam RCMP held a public outreach event to address public concerns.
Several multiple sclerosis drugs covered by Pharmacare in every province except B.C.
Deborah Stefanek's doctor recommended she take a new medication called Kisempta to treat her relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. She was shocked to learn every province in Canada covers Kisempta under their Pharmacare plans except B.C.