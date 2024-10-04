Funding for hybrid shelter on Erbs Road could be extended by Region of Waterloo

The Region of Waterloo Is considering extending funding for the hybrid shelter on Erbs Road.

It originally started as part of a two-year pilot project to tackle homelessness.

It opened last year with 50 individual cabins stocked with furniture, electricity and 24-hour staff on site.

“It was terribly needed. A mostly positive experience for individuals who were able to find some stability,” said Joe Mancini, the director of The Working Centre.

Mancini said the model is working as 19 people who used the site have already moved on to permanent supportive housing.

“The primary objective for me is that the people living there are safe and we can give them supports they need,” said Jim Erb, chair of the region’s community and health services committee.

Next week, the region’s community and health services committee will discuss a recommendation to keep the site up and running through at least 2030.

The biggest change would be a major facelift to wastewater disposal. The site opened with an agreement with Wilmot Township for the use of a septic tank.

“There’s no question it would help the whole operation if it was connected up to the sewage,” said Mancini.

The report going to the committee suggests replacing the tank with a fully connected sewage line to the City of Waterloo’s wastewater system

But in order to get the go-ahead, Wilmot would need to be on board with the plan since the site is located on the border of Waterloo and Wilmot.

“We’re asking for a six-month extension from the chief building inspector of Wilmot so that we can connect the sewage,” said Erb.

The extension, if approved, would allow enough time for a sewage line to be connected to the region’s neighbouring paramedic services building.

CTV News reached out to Wilmot’s Mayor for comment. She declined saying she’ll speak after next week’s decision.

"We had some preliminary discussions about a week ago with the mayor. I think both Wilmot, the City of Waterloo and the region are eager to work in partnership,” said Erb.

The region estimates the sewage line would cost about $570,000 to build and another $2.6 million to run it next year alone.